14 August, Kathmandu: The embassy of Pakistan here organised a flag-hoisting ceremony on Monday, marking the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal, Mazhar Javed unfurled the Pakistan’s national flag and said that his country was marching forward on the path to economic development while fighting terrorism.

Expressing the confidence that the Nepal-Pakistan friendly relations would be further broadened in the days to come, he noted Pakistan’s deep sorrow over the loss of life and property due to landslides and floods in various parts of Nepal.

The messages of best wishes sent by Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were read out on the occasion. In their messages, the Pakistan president and prime minister have stated that Pakistan would work for achieving prosperity for the country by expanding positive and constructive relations with neighbouring countries, combating terrorism and strengthening the democratic practices.

Senior officials at the Embassy, and Pakistani nationals involved in various professions and living in Kathmandu were present in the programme. RSS