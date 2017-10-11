11 Oct, Kathmandu: The 11th Godawari flower exhibition is to be held in Jawalakhel of Lalitpur from October 13. The three-day exhibition is being organised by Floriculture Association of Nepal at the Jawalakhel sports ground.

The exhibition will be divided into 44 commercial stalls, three information stalls and three competitive stalls. It is expected to help raise interest of the general public in flowers and thereby enhance the floriculture business, says the Association President Kumar Kasaju Shrestha.

According to the Association, floriculture business is now taking place commercially in 39 districts of the country with an annual transaction worth one billion rupees annually.