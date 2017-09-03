3 Sept, Kathmandu: Minister for Information and Communications Mohan Bahadur Basnet has said that the Federation of Nepali Journalists needs to assume additional responsibilities in fully implementing the working journalists act.

Speaking at a programme organised in honour of the newly elected office-bearers of FNJ by the National Society of Democratic Print Media here today, he said the ministry is ready to work together with all stakeholders in fully implementing the act. Referring to the issue of proportionate distribution of public welfare advertisements, the Communications Minister said the government is of the policy to encourage small and medium investments, while streamlining the larger ones.

He also disclosed that the ministry was working to implementation the formation order to establish the mass media academy named after former Prime Minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai.

Sharing that journalist accidental insurance has been forwarded for the physical safety of journalists, Minister Basnet suggested that media should disseminate news and information in a disciplined way.

Similarly, former President of FNJ and senior journalist Harihar Birahi called for establishment of a Mass Media Foundation for the capacity building of journalists.

Likewise, FNJ President Govinda Acharya expressed the commitment to move ahead with a common agenda after holding necessary discussion with all for the rights of working journalists.

Various persons including Society Chairman Damodar Prasad Dawadi, President of Nepal Press Union, Badri Sigdel, former President of Press Union and Executive Chairman of Rastriya Samachar Samiti, Kul Chandra Wagle, FNJ Vice-President Bipul Pokharel, among others stressed that the government should come up with a plan to protect the small-investment newspapers. RSS