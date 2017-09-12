12 Sept, Afghanistan: A female aid worker of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was killed in Afghanistan’s northern Mazar-i-Sharif city, on Monday, a local police said.

“The shooting took place inside an ICRC orthopedic center at around midday after a disabled man carrying a pistol fired on the aid worker,” deputy provincial Police Chief Abdul Rizaq Yaqoubi told Xinhua.

Two men were captured after the shooting and they were in police custody in provincial capital of northern Balkh province, the police official added.

The ICRC Afghanistan also confirmed the incident, saying on its Twitter, “We confirm that a Spanish physiotherapist working in our orthopedic center in Mazar has been shot and killed. We are shocked and devastated.”

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear, but an investigation was initiated into the incident, according to Yaqoubi.

More than 1,800 staff have been working for the ICRC’s operation in Afghanistan, which is one of the biggest of its kind in the world. Xinhua