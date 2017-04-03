Foreign Minister Mahat challenges Parliamentary committee to prove allegation against him

3 April, Kathmandu: Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, has challenged the Legislature-Parliament’s International Relations and Labour Committee to prove the allegation against him.

During an interaction organized at Reporters’ Club in the capital city, today, Minister Mahat argued that the Committee falsely alleged him relating to the Directive on Sending Domestic Workers Abroad 2072. As he said the decision of Committee meeting on Sunday accused him of flouting the suggestions furnished by foreign missions and pressing for the implementation of the Directive.

The Parliament’s International Relations and Labour Committee had directed the government on Sunday to stop sending women as domestic help from going to Gulf countries. The decision was made after the field visit of the Committee.

However, Foreign Minister Mahat said the Directive was brought during the premiership of Sushil Koirala, amended during the premiership of KP Oli and he tried to implement it.

The Minister went on saying that the Committee was unilaterally attacking him while he was for the stand of the Directive that those going abroad illegally must not be made legal by the foreign missions.

“Who is getting headache when I’m trying to bring those working abroad under the legal ambit,” he wondered.

Minister Mahat was of the view that most of the attendants of the meeting of the 50-member Committee were not aware of the decision. RSS