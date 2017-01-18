Forge consensus before announcing local poll date: Chairman Gachchhadar

18 Jan, Urlabari (Morang): Chairman of the Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Democratic), Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar, has said the date for local election should be announced only after forming consensus among the political parties.

During the meeting with party cadres in Morang on Wednesday afternoon, Chairman Gachchhadar expressed the view that current political deadlock could be cleared by bringing the main opposition party, CPN (UML), into consensus.

He said that parties should involve in making the constitution acceptable to all by addressing sentiments of people from mountainous, hilly, and southern plains. Chairman Gachchhadar further suggested the government that it passed the amendment bill first and announce the date for local elections based on the political consensus.

He however demanded revision in the amendment bill for its’ passage.