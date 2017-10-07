7 Oct, Ilam: The CPN (UML) Ilam District Committee has recommended the names of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal and former Chairman of Constituent Assembly (CA) Subas Nembang for their candidacy in the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives.

Both the leaders were recommended unopposed, UML Ilam District Committee Chairman Ram Rana said. Khanal has been recommended for Ilam Constituency No. 1 while Nembang for Constituency No. 2.

Khanal and Nembang are also the lawmakers from the respective constituencies they are recommended for the forthcoming polls.