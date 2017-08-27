27 August, Dhangadhi: Former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday made an onsite visit of a medical college which is under construction at Geti of Godabari Municipality, Kailali.

On the occasion, the former Prime Minister said that the medical college was instrumental to the development of Province No. 7 and added that support from all sides was needed to accomplish the task in the given deadline.

Executive Director of College Infrastructure Development Committee Hemraj Pujara familiarized the former PM about the ongoing construction works.

Construction works of the medical college with 300 beds had started in February 2017. The government has allotted 51.8 hectares of land for the construction of medical college.

Pujara said that it would take two and half years to complete the construction if budget were provided regularly.

In 2066 BS, the government had announced the construction of a medical college at Geti, Kailali. RSS