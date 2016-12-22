Former President Yadav concerned over political apathy towards Chure conservation

22 Dec, Kathmandu:

Former President Ram Baran Yadav has commented that present political leadership was not paying attention to the nature conservation.

During a programme organized by Nepal Forum of Environment Journalists (NEFEJ) on the 1000th anniversary of the Ankhijhyal video magazine here Thursday, former President Dr Yadav said conservation of nature help the country take strides in development.

“The Chure conservation campaign which is directly related to the livelihood of some 60 percent of people has been put under shadow now. It has resulted in floods and landslides,” he expressed serious concern.

On the occasion, Minister for Populations and Environment, Jay Dev Joshi, said the contents media brings on environment would help government and policy makers ponder over environment conservation. Government was always ready to extend support to the efforts on nature conservation, he added.

Similarly, member of the National Planning Commission, Dr Prabhu Budhathoki, said as the climate change is a global problem, the measures to mitigate the effects of climate change should be sought collectively.

Various other speakers, however, expressed satisfaction over the media coverage on environment.

The ankhijhyal initiated by NEFEJ in 2051 BS on a weekly basis is telecast on NTV Plus regularly. RSS

