31 Oct, Kathmandu: The Federal Socialist Forum and Ratriya Janata Party on Tuesday have finalized sharing of seats for upcoming federal and provincial election in Province-2.

RJPN general secretary Manish Suman shared that they finalized the number of seats for common candidates in all 32 constituencies for federal and 64 for provincial elections in the province. According to the agreement, the Forum will contest in 17 constituencies while RJPN will contest in 15 constituencies to the federal parliament.

Similarly, Forum will contest in 35 constituencies while RJPN will contest in 29 constituencies in provincial parliament. Suman further shared that they will finalize the name of candidates as per the consent between two parties today itself.