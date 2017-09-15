15 Sept, Kanchanpur: Police on Thursday arrested four youths in accusation of their involvement in the murder of 13 – year – old eight grader of Mahakali Janasewa Secondary School based at Haldukhaal of Bhimdatta municipality – 7.

The District Police Office, Kanchanpur arrested Ashish Adhikari, Ramesh Khadka, Bishal Chand and Prakash Thapa in accusation of killing their friend Tilak Chand.

During interrogation, the arrested youths said they killed Chand while robbing him off a golden earring, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gyan Bahadur Sethi said.

Chand went missing on September 10. His body was spotted by a woman in a riverbank while she was foraging for grass. The woman immediately informed the police at 8 pm on Wednesday. RSS