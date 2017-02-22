Four killed in separate tractor accidents

22 Feb, Lahan: Four persons were killed in separate road accidents involving two tractors in Siraha last night.

A tractor with number plate scribbled ‘on test’ overturned in Siraha Pipra Pra Pi – 5 killing Rupesh Yadav, Hare Ram Yadav and Nitesh Yadav of the same locality.

Rupesh and Hare Ram died on the spot while Nitesh succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Siraha hospital, District Police Office, Siraha said.

In another accident, a tractor (Sa 1 Ta 3248) heading east veered out of control and crashed at Gol Bazaar Municipality – 8 killing Mohanati Yadav of Dhangadimai Municipality – 10.

Mohanati was seriously injured in the accident and died in course of treatment at Ram Prasad Uma Devi Memorial Hospital in Lahan, according to the Area Police Office Gol Bazaar. RSS