20 March, Kathmandu: Four major political parties discussed contemporary issues including local level election and implementation of constitution.

The top leaders of the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist-Centre) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party held the informal meeting at Prime Minister’s residence Baluwatar on Monday evening.

It is learnt that they discussed how the local level election could be held successfully on May 14 and bring the Madhesi Front on board.