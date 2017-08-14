14 August, Chitwan: The Narayangadh – Muglin route has been obstructed after landslide cascaded down over the road at Paanchkilo area last night.

District Police Office, Chitwan’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Deepak Thapa, said the landslide struck at 10 pm. The authorities could not remove the landslide debris during the night, but started the work from early morning hours.

The route was closed on Friday after multiple landslides fell at 2 pm. The vehicular movement along the route resumed only at 5:15 pm on Sunday. The vehicles had remained trapped in the jam for two days, and the renewed obstruction from a fresh landslide has stranded the passengers heading to their destinations. RSS