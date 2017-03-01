FSU election commences in 24 TU constituent campuses across the country

1 March, Kathmandu:

Free Students Union (FSU) elections conducted by the Tribhuvan University in its 24 constituent colleges across the country began this morning.

The poll also began at nine campuses in Kathmandu Valley from 9 am. They are Public Administration Campus, the Ayurved Campus and the Nursing Campus under the Institute of Medicine, the Pulchowk Campus and the Thapathali Campus under the Institute of Engineering, the Sanothimi Campus, the Bhaktapur Campus and the Sahid Adarsha Campus in the Valley, according to TU election committee coordinator Ganga Thapa. The voting will continue until 4 pm.

Similarly, election is taking place in 15 TU constitute campuses outside the Kathmandu Valley. Election in other campuses has been put off due to students’ protests.

The TU is holding the FSU election first time after around eight years. All Nepal National Free Students Union (ANNFSU) secretary RC Lamichhane said the election could not take place on the scheduled date in many campuses due to students’ protests, calling on the agitating students for help to create atmosphere conducive for holding the election soon. RSS

