FSU election not to be held in the announced date

25 Feb, Dunai (Dolpa): The free students’ union (FSU) election scheduled to be held on March 1, as per the Tribhuvan University election calendar, is not going to be held at Liku Campus.

The election is not being held due to absence of the college management committee and also the Campus Chief. The election process will begin only after the committee is reconstituted and the new Campus chief elected, said assistant campus chief Ganesh Prasad Sharma.

The students association also differ over the authenticity of the student voters and it will be dealt with by the new management committee, added Sharma. RSS