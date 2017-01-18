Fuel tanker plunges into Trishuli river, driver missing

18 Jan, Chitwan: An empty fuel tanker en route to Bara from Kathmandu plunged into the Trishuli river at Chandibhanyjang last night leaving the driver unaccounted for.

Driver Umesh Tamang, 25, of Amlekhganj in Bara went missing after the ill-fated tanker (Na 4 Kha 4143) fell into the river at 11:40 pm, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Deepak Thapa, of District Police Office, Chitwan. The search and rescue operation began the same night, he added.

Meanwhile, assistant driver, Pradeep Lama, 25, of Amalekhgunj, Bara was injured in the accident. He is undergoing treatment at the College of Medical Sciences and is reported to be out of danger.

Lama swam to safety after the tanker submerged, according to police. Lama said the tanker fell downhill while trying to overtake another vehicle. RSS