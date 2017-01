7 Jan, Kathmandu: The full meeting of the central working committee of Rastriya Prajatantra Party that was slated for January 16 has been postponed.

The meeting has been put off as the party office bearers and leaders are busy in the preparations for the convention and elections of party’s local level, said RPP spokesperson Rajaram Shrestha.

The meeting will convene in the one and a half weeks of February after concluding the convention, he said.