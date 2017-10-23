23 Oct, Besisahar, Lamjung: A group of children here have donated the funds they collected by playing Deusi Bhailo during the Tihar festival for the conflict-affected children.

Children in Besisahar-2, Bhakunde had earned Rs. 14,730 from the Deusi Bhailo, and they donated that to the Adarsha Women and Child Development Centre. “We decided to contribute the funds for the conflict affected children in the Centre, rather than spending it on a feast,” Yujan Dhital of the group said.

To see happiness in the children at the children’s home as they received the funds from us was really satisfying, another member of the group Suja Thapa said. The group had also done the same from the funds collected during the Tihar festival last year. RSS