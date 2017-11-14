14 Nov, Kathmandu: Police have arrested five persons on the charge of involvement in the murder of then President of Contractors Association of Nepal Sharad Kumar Gauchan.

Police today made public five of them including the person who shot at Gauchan at Prayagmarg of Baneswor in the fatal incident that took place on September 9. Rajiv Syangtang of Panchakanya rural municipality-5 in Nuwakot was the shooter.

Other accomplices include Shivaji Mahato of Kalikamai rural municipality in Parsa, Mukesh Kumar Pandey of Betiya district in India, Santosh Gurung of Thori rural municipality and Prakash Budhathoki of Nagargunj municipality in Kathmandu.

Speaking at the press meet, AIG at the Metropolitan Police Office Jaya Bahadur Chand said eight others including the mastermind behind the shootout Samir Mansingh Basnet are still at large.

Preliminary investigation has showed that Gauchan was murdered after he failed to heed to the demand for ransom from the gang including those arrested and at large, police said. Investigation has also found that two different weapons were used to fire at Gauchan, who was shot twice.

As all the accused are yet to be arrested further investigation into the details of the incident is underway, police said. RSS