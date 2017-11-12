12 Nov, Gorkha: Nepali Congress General Secretary Dr Sashanka Koirala has insisted on the victory of party-led democratic alliance in the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies for guaranteeing successful enforcement of the constitution.

The NC General Secretary who arrived here Sunday in course of the election publicity campaign, accused the communist parties of intending to impose a communist rule in the country.

While addressing the election assemblies organised at different parts of Gorkha–Manwu, Kashigaun, Keraunja and Sirdibas–asserted that the alliance victory was essential to ensure people’s rights enshrined by the constitution and find a path for country’s development.

NC House of Representatives election candidate from Gorkha 1, Chinkaji Shrestha, Gorkha-1 State Assembly (B) candidate Rajendra Bajgain and leader Kamala Pant spoke of the need of the alliance’s majority win in the twin elections scheduled for November 26 and December 7 in two phases. RSS