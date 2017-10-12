12 Oct, Kathmandu: Jamuna Ghale and Bhawan Bhatta have announced their candidacies for the President of the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) just ahead of its Eighth Global Summit and General Convention.

Organizing a news conference on Thursday, Ghale formally announced her candidacy. The Eighth Global Summit of the NRNA is going to start in Kathmandu this Saturday. President aspirant Ghale is the wife of incumbent President Shesh Ghale.

On the occasion, Ghale said that she was contesting the polls to establish women’s participation and for women empowerment in the NRNA among other reasons.

She also pledged to complete the ongoing mega projects run by the NRNA in time in a more transparent way.

Meanwhile, Bhatta also announced his candidacy on Thursday itself. Claiming that he was fit for the post, Bhatta said he has understood the problems and sorrows of all Non-Resident Nepalis. Bhatta is incumbent Vice-President of NRNA.

On the occasion, Bhatta also committed to play supportive roles in the implementation of mutual investment projects. Bhatta also vowed to complete the construction of the Laprak Model Village forwarded by the current NRNA leadership. RSS