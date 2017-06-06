6 June, Kathmandu: Outgoing Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that he was elated for the election of his candidate in the prime ministerial race.

Talking briefly to media persons after the PM’s election this evening, Dahal said, “This is good exercise of democracy.

Saying that this prime ministerial election was an apt example of political honesty, PM Dahal said that this move would help advance the country towards new direction.

PM’s such comment has come after Sher Bahadur Deuba’s election to the post of country’s 40th PM with 388 votes from the parliament. RSS