7 Sept, Inaruwa: Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has said good governance was essential for country’s prosperity.

Addressing ‘National Uraw Karam Festival’ here today, NC leader Poudel stressed the need of stopping anomalies and corruption to maintain good governance. He said, “Now the movement against corruption is necessary.”

Similarly, he underscored the conservation of art and culture of all communities for the development of the country. Respecting to all religions and culture helps maintain harmony in society, according to him.

Similarly, NC District President, Rajeev Koirala, demanded the government to declare public holiday on the occasion of Karam Fetival. RSS