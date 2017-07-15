15 July, Dang: The Rapti Sub Regional Hospital based in Ghorahi, Dang is expanding its infrastructure. Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara laid the foundation stone for a new building of the hospital amidst a programme here Saturday.

The construction of a new building that will have the capacity of 50 beds is expected to complete within the next two years. The construction is estimated to cost around Rs 162.3 million.

On the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister said the government was committed to developing the hospital into a model health facility. Process is underway to upgrade the hospital and make it a health science academy, according to him.

Also speaking on the occasion, Health Secretary Dr Kiran Regmi pledged sufficient budget allocation and human resources management for the hospital.

The hospital launched the dialysis services for kidney patients from today itself. RSS