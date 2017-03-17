Government employees’ investment to be used in hydro power project

17 March, Kathmandu: Minister for Energy, Janardan Sharma, today said the government employees will be encouraged to invest in the hydro power projects.

Minister Sharma said the government planned to tap into the skills, knowledge, capability and capital available in the state’s bureaucracy and channelize it into the hydro power sector.

Inaugurating the ‘Nepal National Water and Weather Week’ here in Lalitpur, the Energy Minister made revelation of the preparation for launching the Western Karnali Project.

On the occasion, Sharma stressed on the need for making the ‘Bright Nepal Campaign’ a success for country’s prosperity. He made it clear that an ‘investment commitment’ was being sought for realizing the slogan ‘Nepal’s Water People’s Investment’.

Power outage lifted nationwide

Minister Sharma said the routine power outage has been lifted across the country coinciding with the start of the Secondary Education Examination (SEE), and added that the government planned to give continuity to it.

Stating that the Ministry has been effortful in securing investments from national and international sources to expedite the 1,200 MW Budhi Gandaki Multi- Purpose Project, Minister Sharma expressed his confidence that the power generation will make strides within five years.

Similarly, Secretary of the Ministry of Water and Energy Commission, Madhusudan Adhikari, argued that the effective outcomes were not being achieved albeit the widespread utilization of water in all sectors in the absence of integrated policies and plans. He stated, “Since water is life, it is imperative that one and all need to save more water.”

Today’s programme was a part of the celebration of the World Water Day and World Metrological Day that falls on March 22 and March 23 respectively.

The nationwide week-long programme aims to highlight the importance of clean and fresh water as well as sustainable management of water sources, shared Joint-Secretary at the Ministry of Water and Energy, Keshavdhowj Adhikari.

The UN-Water has dedicated the World Water Day-2017 to the theme of waste water and the campaign to ‘Why the waste water?’ whereas the slogan of this year’s World Meteorological Day is ‘Understanding Clouds.’

The global event, seeking to highlight a specific aspect for freshwater, aims to help over 663 million people to tackle the water crisis as they are living without access to safe water, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). RSS