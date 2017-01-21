Government not serious towards demands: Thakur

21 Jan, Urlabari (Morang): Tarai – Madhes Loktantrik Party (TMLP) Chairman, Mahantha Thakur, has accused the government of not being serious towards the demands raised by the United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF).

Addressing a memorial service held at Rangeli of Morang on Friday as tribute to those killed during the Madhes uprising, Thakur noted that the incumbent government was formed with support of the Madhesi Front therefore it must focus on fulfilling its demand.

The TMLP Chair took the occasion to issue a warning that UDMF would opt for agitation if the major parties did not show due seriousness towards their demands.

At the programme, Sadbhawana Party central member Shankar Sah, Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, Morang Chair Raj Kumar Yadav, UDMF local leader Sisupal Yadav, Pannalal Mandal and Dillip Mandal appealed to the government to be serious towards Front’s demand.

A year ago during the Madhes uprising a woman along with three UDMF cadres were killed in Rangeli. RSS