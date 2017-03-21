Government will hold local level elections: Khanal

21 March, Myagdi: Prime Minister’s Political Advisor, Chakrapani Khanal, has called for removing the doubt hanging over the prospect of the local elections the government announced it will hold on May 14.

Khanal made the remark after inaugurating the 3rd District Convention of the Young Communist League (YCL) Myagdi on Monday in Beni.

Stating that the government would hold the local elections at any cost on May 14, Khanal added that the government’s services would reach the doorsteps of the people. “The services and facilities concentrated at the district headquarters will now be accessible for the people through the village council and municipalities under the federal set up, not only the facilities, but how the budgets of the villages and places are developed will now be in the hands of the people,” he said.

He said the agendas of federalism, secularism and proportional representation had been established in the country by rising on the foundation of the Maoists’ insurgency and people’s uprising. He termed the local elections as ‘mandatory’ to institutionalize the agendas.

Khanal added further that the government was making efforts to resolve the problem seen in Madhes ‘politically’.

He said PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal was taking steps to unite the mountains, hills and the Tarai plains and institutionalize the achievements following the big transformation.

Khanal, who was the deputy commander of the then People’s Liberation Army (PLA), noted that the Maoists launched the people’s war to establish people’s rights. He said the objective of the Maoist agitation and people’s war would be accomplished if the new constitution can be implemented.

YCL Myagdi elects new leadership

The YCL – the sister wing of CPN (Maoist Centre) – on Monday elected a new working committee in Myagdi under the leadership of Bhoj Bahadur Thapa aka Kumar. RSS