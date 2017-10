26 Oct, Kathmandu: The government has decided to give a public holiday on Friday as well.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced to extend the public holiday even on Friday in course of the Chhath festival. In the prior years, the government used to grant the public holiday only on the same day of Chhath.

The Chhath festival is being celebrated with fanfare particularly in Tarai today.