Govt effortful to bring Madhes-based parties on board: DPM Thapa

25 March, Hetauda: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Local Development Kamal Thapa has said that the government was working to bring the Madhes-centric political parties in the election to strengthen democracy and end the country’s existing political crisis.

At a programme organized by Rastriya Prajatantra Party Makawanpur in his honour today, DPM Thapa said that the major political parties should play constructive role to make the external interference forceless by conducting the provincial elections immediately after the local level elections.

He also said that time has come for RPP to co-work with other political parties for country’s economic prosperity as well as political stability.

On the occasion, RPP leaders stressed the need for making the local level polls a success. RSS