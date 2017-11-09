9 Nov, Kathmandu: The civil servants have warned of agitation if they are prevented from voting in the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies slated for coming November 26 and December 7.

At a news conference organized on Thursday in Singha Durbar, they said that depriving them of voting rights was not fair as the constitution has ensured voting rights to the citizens of above 18 years.

On the occasion, Chairman of authorized trade union of civil servants Punya Prasad Dhakal said that the civil servants should be given rights in the upcoming elections as they were given such rights in the erstwhile polls.

He also warned not to remain mute if they were barred for voting rights.

Likewise, Acting Chairman of Nepal Civil Servants Employee Union (Association) Jit Bahadur Madai said that the Election Commission (EC) would be pointed fingers to ensure their voting rights.

Similarly, Chairman of Nepal National Employees’ Organization Hari Rawal and Nepal Madhesi Civil Servants’ Organization Bhuwaneshwor Chaudhari also seconded Dhakal and Madai by urging to give voting rights to the government officials to be deployed in polls. RSS