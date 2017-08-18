18 August, Kathmandu: Minister for Information and Communications Mohan Bahadur Basnet has said that gross domestic production of the country could be increased if there is development of information technology.

At a programme organised by ICTeK Media here on Thursday to distribute ‘Second ICT Award-2017’, Minister Basnet said that the government was working to maximize the use of information technology.

He said, “Use of information technology should be increased as economic prosperity can be achieved from its use”, saying the information technology has played important role in development of the country.

The Communications Minister said that brain drain of youths can be stopped if information technology is developed in appropriate way.

Similarly, Secretary at the Industry Ministry, Shankar Koirala, expressed the view that Nepal should achieve economic prosperity by using information technology.

Three best IT Startup—Basobas Nepal Pvt Ltd, Paila Technology Pvt. Ltd and Jeftwor Solutions Pvt Ltd as well as three ICT producer—Pari, Nepal VR and Everest Cast were honoured.

Likewise, Managing Director of the Professional Computer System, Suresh Kumar Regmi, and founder of Incessant Rain Studio, Kiran Bhakta Joshi, were awarded with ICT Pioneer Awrad-2017 and ICT Diaspora Award respectively. RSS