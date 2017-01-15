Govt. is not serious to announce election date: Leader Nepal

15 Jan, Bhaktapur: CPN (UML) leader and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that the government was not serious on announcing election dates.

At a programme organised on the occasion of 12th anniversary of Samaya Samaj Weekly and to unveil a book ‘Sapanako Rajdhani’ here on Sunday, leader Nepal said that the government should announce the date for election immediately.

He also stressed the need of forming a commission to determine constituencies. “Lots of works including determining constituencies by determining number of provinces are still remaining. The government should pay attention in this regard,” he underscored.

The former Prime Minister blamed the government for involving in unnecessary activities as constitution amendment and added that the government should announce date for election soon for the implementation of constitution.

Leader Nepal said that the concept of creating communal conflict and splitting the country could not be acceptable.

Lawmakers—Rameshwor Dhungel and Kedar Sanjel, said that the government should forward election-related programmes soon.

Leela Shrestha, Bhaktapur Correspondent of Kantipur Daily, was hounoured with Rs 2,121 on the occasion. Similarly, various organisations and individuals active in journalism sector were also honoured