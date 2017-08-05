5 August, Hetauda: Energy Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has said that the government was seeking support from the industrialists to end the existing power cuts in the industrial estate.

At a programme organized in his honour by the Association of Industries, Makawanpur here today, Minister Shahi said that roads and energy were the major bases for development and the government was working for different options to materialize this. Currently, daily power cut is for three hours in the industrial estates.

“The government is ready to do whatever needed for the energy sector. But, all should help stop the trend of non performance. The power cut has ended in a normal sense and the load shedding in the industrial estate also would be ended soon,” he added.

On the occasion, Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Kul Man Ghising said that there would be no power cuts in the industrial estate once the Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project comes into operation.

Ghising also urged the people not to perceive as the load shedding to the power cuts resulted from the technical glitches. RSS