17 July, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the government was serious to address the problems faced by freed-Kamaiya.

Releasing a documentary named ‘Hami Tharu’ produced by Nepal Television here in the capital city on the occasion of 17th Freed Kamaiya Day, the PM said that the government was serious to address the economic, social and cultural problems of Tharu.

“Tharu community is culturally rich and the Tharu people are equally honest but they are lagging behind in education. Their access to economy and education should be uplifted for the community’s development and prosperity,” the PM said.

On the occasion, the PM said that rights of the Tharu community would also be ensured with the implementation of the new constitution.

Also speaking at the programme, lawmaker Dilli Chaudhary urged the Prime Minister to work for the overall development of Tharu community.

Tharu culturist Ashok Tharu said that this documentary was just a sample one and underscored the need to capture the entire lifestyle of the Tharu community in a documentary.

The 70 minutes long documentary has captured the lifestyle, costumes, languages, cultures and traditions of the Tharu community. RSS