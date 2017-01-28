Govt has tried to escape from election – UML deputy leader Nembang

28 Jan, Biratnagar: Deputy leader of the CPN (UML) parliamentary party Subas Nembang has accused the government of not wanting to organise the election.

Talking to journalists at Biratnagar Airport here on Saturday, he charged the government of dillydallying in tabling the election-related bills in parliament for the same reason.

“Although the government has publicly made commitment for holding the election, it has tried to take the people for a ride saying it has brought two election-related bills,” Nembang, who is also the former Speaker, said. He stated that it would be against the constitutional provision not to implement the report submitted by the Local Body Restructuring Commission and called on the government to implement it.

Reiterating that the three levels of elections should be held within January 2018, the UML deputy leader said the government has brought the constitution amendment bill to vitiate the election atmosphere. “Although it is a positive overture to hold dialogue with the dissatisfied sides, the election should not be put off in the pretext that some parties are dissatisfied,” he added. RSS