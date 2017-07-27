27 July, Bhaktapur: CPN (Maoist Centre) Spokesperson, Pampha Bhusal, has said that the government was working to garner a two-thirds majority for constitution amendment.

At a programme organised by Rafat Sanchar Club here on Thursday, she said that there was no meaning to take the constitution amendment proposal before the Parliament until a two-thirds majority was guaranteed.

Spokesperson Bhusal said that the government was confident that although the Rastriya Prajatantra Party is out of the government, it would vote in favour of constitution amendment proposal.

She further said that the Constituency Delimitation Commission would submit its report within the deadline. Leader Bhusal said that the election related bills would be passed from the Parliament on time.