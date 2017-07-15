15 July, Kathmandu: Rohan Gurung has been elected as the Chairperson of Nepal Association of Foreign Employment Agencies (NAFEA) in the election held Friday on its 25th annual general meeting.

Gurung secured 434 votes against 341 of his closest contender Bimal Dhakal.

Gurung had filed his candidacy with the backing of foreign employment agents’ close to CPN (UML) CPN (Maoist Centre).

Similarly, elected in the post of first Vice-Chairperson was Ram Prasad Bhantana while Bhuwan Singh Gurung and Sukra Pakhrin were elected second Vice-Chair and third Vice-Chair respectively.

Likewise, Naresh Gelal was elected the Secretary-General while Kishor Bahadur GC as the Secretary.

Among others elected are Rahika Katuwal as the Treasurer and Baban Kumar Singh, Sanju Gurung, Parameshower Adhikari, Tej Maya Limbu, Suresh Gautam, Sabina Shrestha, Kunsa Dorje Limbu, Pritam Bahadur Magar, Prem Bahadur Biswakarma and Suraj KC as members. RSS