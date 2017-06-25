25 June, Panchthar: CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Dev Prasad Gurung has said that it was necessary to address the demands of Madhesi, ethnics, indigenous nationalities and marginalized community by uniting people of mountain, hill and Tarai.

At a press conference organised by Press Centre Nepal at Phidim today, leader Gurung said that the government should bring all parties and disgruntled sides to consensus and collaboration at the present context and should encourage them to move ahead. RSS