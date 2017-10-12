12 Oct, Kathmandu: Health Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel has said the endorsement of the Bill on Health Insurance as the Act was a great achievement.

At a programme organized by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday after the passage of the bill, Minister Pokharel said that the insurance programme shall run as per the Act. The House passed the Bill on Health Insurance on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he expressed his confidence that the insurance policy would be meaningful as the non-communicable diseases have increased beyond the capacity.

He also thanked former Health Minister Gagan Kumar Thapa, other former ministers, lawmakers and all stakeholders for their roles to pass the bill. RSS