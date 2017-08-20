20 August, : Minister for Health, Girirajmani Pokharel, has today directed the health workers of Mahottari district to provide 24 hours service for flood-survivors.

Health Minister Pokharel issued such directive during a visit to the District Public Health Office at Jaleshwor. Some 40,000 families have been affected by floods in Mahottari.

He also directed the health workers to reach to the flood-hit areas in the district along with medicines, and avoiding spreading of the disease. After inspecting the medicines stored at the storage of the Office, and the emergency section of the District Hospital, Health Minister Pokharel expressed commitment to increase capacity of the hospital and to send doctors and health workers as per the quota of the hospital.

There are presently only three doctors in the 25-bed hospital. RSS