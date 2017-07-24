24 July, The hearing on the case relating to the vote counting of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-19 has been scheduled for Thursday.

A division bench of Justices Om Prakash Mishra and Purushottam Bhandari has fixed the hearing date of the case for July 27 as the hearing was not completed on Monday, Supreme Court’s spokesperson Mahendra Nath Upadhyay said.

Defending the Election Commission (EC) of Nepal, Attorney General Raman Kumar Shrestha, Deputy Attorney General Ghanshyam Ojha, Assistant General Attorney Sanjib Raj Regmi and other government attorneys argued for re-polling in Bharatpur-19.

On Sunday, Senior Advocate Rabi Narayan Khanal, advocate Hari Phuyal, Baburam Dahal, Hari Upreti, Dr Chandra Kanta Gyawali, Bijay Kant Mainali, Govinda Bandi, Ishwari Prasad Bhattarai and Khimlal Devkota had defended the writ petitioner arguing that 90 torn ballot papers should be declared invalid.

They argued that the torn ballot papers should be declared invalid as the vote counting station was not seized rather the ballot papers were torn by the representatives of the political parties who were supposed to ensure security of the ballot papers.

During the hearing on July 17, the case was shifted for today.

Till today, hearing of the dispute on vote counting of Bharatpur-19 was conducted for six times. RSS