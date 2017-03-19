Hearing on IGP appointment continues

19 March, Kathmandu: The final hearing on appointment of Inspector General of Police is continuous at the Supreme Court.

The hearing under the bench comprising Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Justices Dr Anand Mohan Bhattarai, Ishwori Prasad Khatiwada, Anil Kumar Bhattarai and Hari Krishna Shrestha ran short of the time Sunday to continue it tomorrow.

Dr Bhimarjun Acharya, Badri Bahadur Karki, Bal Krishna Neuane, Tulsi Bhatt, Shambhu Thapa, Om Prakash Aryal, Baburam Kunwar, Hari Phuyal, Bijay Kant Mainali, Bikash Bhattarai and Shiv Kumar Yadav, among others pleaded on behalf of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Nawaraj Silwal, on Sunday.

They argued that DIG Silwal is the first person in the seniority as per Police Act, so he is the eligible candidate for the promotion to the IGP.

Two attorneys are pleading on Monday.

Earlier, the SC had issued an interim order not to implement the government decision of appointing DIG Jay Bahadur Chand as IGP, while DIG Silwal had also filed a writ petition against government decision. RSS