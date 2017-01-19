Hetauda Bazaar reopens after two-day strike

19 Jan, Hetauda: The Hetauda Bazaar reopened today following a two-day strike by local businessmen in protest of the demolition of the houses along the Rapti Road of the Hetauda – Narayaghat route.

The Central Regional Road Office, Hetauda demolished 14 houses belonging to local residents and a building of the Red Cross as part of its road expansion programme being launched under the Asian Highway project. The office is expanding 25 metres road at both sides.

Makawanpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Raj Kumar Neupane, has demanded with the Road Division Office, Hetauda to provide suitable compensation for the houses and land to the locals before demolishing the buildings.

The Road Office has issued a notice sending an appeal to the people with houses located in the stretch of area from Ratomate to Chauki Tole and along the Hetauda – Narayanghat road to clear their belongings so that it can move ahead with its task of demolishing around 2,800 houses within the next 15 days.

Thousands of people will turn into refugees after they are forced to leave 25 metres at both sides of the road, Neupane warned during a press meet. RSS