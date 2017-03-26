Hindu nation, constitutional monarchy, RPP’s core principle: Leader Rana

26 March, Kathmandu: Senior leader of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Pashupati Shumsher Rana, has said Hindu nation and constitutional monarchy are core principles of his party, so efforts would be made to restore these principles at any cost.

During a cadres meeting organized by Kathmandu District Working Committee of the party here Sunday, senior leader Rana argued that RPP has time and again won people’s trust due to these principles. The Election Commission, however, deceived the party by scrapping these principles from party statute.

According to him, time has come for the leaders and cadres to mull how the party could be made successful in the coming local level election. He directed the party cadres to keep people’s service in centre.

Similarly, leader Rajaram Shrestha claimed that the sacrifice and hard work of cadres had made the party strong. So, the leadership needs to respect well the cadres’ psychology. RSS