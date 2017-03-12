Holi festival being celebrated

12 March, Kathmandu: Fagu Purnima (Holi), the festival of colours, is being celebrated in hilly districts including Kathmandu valley today.

Revellers, young and old alike are celebrating the festival by smearing colourful powders. The Holi festival is being celebrated specially in Basantapur and Thamel of Kathmandu. Tourists in Thamel are also celebrating the festival along with Nepalis.

Spokesperson at the metropolitan Police Range, Superintendent of Police, Pradhumna Karki, said that the people are celebrating the Holi festival in a peaceful manner.

He said that a large number of police personnel have been deployed at different places of Kathmandu not curb any untoward incident.

One hundred 32 people have so far been arrested from different places of Kathmandu for their involvement inhumane activities and smearing colour powders forcefully, said police.

Similarly, more than 500 vehicles so far have faced action for violating traffic rule today, added Karki.