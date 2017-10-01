1 Oct, Waling: Syangja’s Andhikhola Rural Municipality has starting providing healthcare services for the aged/senior citizens, reaching their doorsteps.

The Rural Municipality has, as a pilot plan, operated a health clinic at the ward no 6, putting the population over 60 years of age first, according to Rural Municipality Chief Sudhir Kumar Poudel. He said they had been thinking to expand this facility gradually to other wards as well. The clinic was brought into operation in coordination with the local health post.

Clinic staff will visit the home of around 400 aged populations at the ward once a month for medical checkup and will distribute general medicines free of cost if necessary. Aged people are more vulnerable to health complications and they cannot easily travel to health facilities during complications, and the clinic was operated for their convenience, Poudel added.

