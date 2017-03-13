Home Minister Nidhi leaves for India

13 March, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Bimalendra Nidhi, has left for India on Monday to participate in an international conference on a counter -terrorism.

The three-day conference organised by the India Foundation is scheduled to begin on March 14. DPM and Home Minister Nidhi will return home on March 17.

Before his departure, he, at Tribhuvan International Airport, said that Nepal is always against any kind of terrorism and added that discussion regarding exchanging cooperation against terrorism would be held in the conference.

Saying the incumbent government was formed after the consensus among Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre) and Madhesi Morcha, he urged the Morcha not to maintain distance with the government.

“We have urged the Morcha to withdraw its decision of withdrawing its support to the government” he added.

Moreover, DPM said the government has been making preparation to amend the constitution before local poll and urged the Morcha to exercise patience. According to him, even the CPN-UML would be on board to amend the constitution with two-thirds majority. RSS