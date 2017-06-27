27 June, Kathmandu: Home Minister Janardan Sharma has unveiled the home administration reforms roadmap-2074 BS on Tuesday.

Organizing a press conference at the Home Ministry today, Minister Sharma made public a 84-point reform plan with the heading of ‘Accountable Home Administration: Law and Order and Good Governance’.

The roadmap has noted that necessary laws including Federal Police Act, Armed Police Force Act, Nepal Special Service Act, Local Administration Act, Citizenship Act, Disaster Management Act, Social Reform Act and Act related to election would be framed and endorsed for the smooth implementation of the Constitution.

Among the reform agendas included in the roadmap is transformation of reform action plan, assurance of security to citizens and increase in good governance, internal security area reform programme, strengthening of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and National Investigation Department, improvement in the flow of district administration service, capacity building in management of disasters and rapid response, modernization of immigration department, capacity building for disaster management, prison improvement, national ID card to citizens, prevention and control of narcotic drugs, traffic management and monitoring.

On the occasion, Home Minster Sharma said that the strategic plan of each security organization would be formulated and enforced and a legal provision would be specified for the senior police personnel above Superintendant of Police to pass certain security course for their promotion.

The plan ahead is to initiate developing structures and mechanisms by devising metropolitan police in Metropolises and Sub-Metropolises, municipal police in urban area and developed municipalities, rural police in urban-oriented municipality and rural municipalities and hilly police in remote high hill and hilly rural Municipalities.

He said that two posts – Assistant Head Constable and Senior Sub-Inspector – would be created to motivate the police personnel working in the same position for long period.

The Minister noted that a merit-based system would be put in place to look after promotion, capacity building and transfers in Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and National Investigation Department.

As per the announcement, the process for the fulfillment of the vacant posts in the security bodies would be initiated within a month by formulating a clear policy on promotion as well the dispute on service tenure in security bodies would be resolved.

Minister Sharma said that necessary initiative would be taken to increase the number of UN peacekeeping forces from Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force, Nepal and a transparent mechanism would be developed in the selection of the human resources for the UN peacekeeping mission.

For the work performance result, the official concerned should remain responsible and for this work performance contract would be made with the organization’s chief, department chief, division chief, Chief District Officer and District Chief of Nepal Police and chiefs of the units concerned.

The career development and the ration distributed to the security bodies would be made equal and a system would be developed for special treatment by considering the remoteness within the same district too.

Home Minister Sharma said that the groupism within and outside the organization, lobbying and self-centredness would be completely ended.

Likewise, objective standards would be made by proving the rationale in regard to the medals and decorations to be given to individuals on behalf of the state.

The Home Minister said that a mechanism would be developed for lodging grievances by the junior police officers directly to the Home Minister and Inspector General of Police.

The secessionist forces and individuals would be completely squashed while special initiative would be forwarded in a coordinative fashion against the syndicate in the public transport sector.

Minister Sharma promised to end the vehicular obstructions, made under any pretext, along the highways within 30 minutes even by the use of force.

Coordination would be made with the universities to lure the outstanding students to the Nepal Police and recruitment of the police personnel would be made in a fixed calendar as well as the application for the vacant posts in the Nepal Police would be accepted through online system.

He also said that police attaché would be deployed in the Nepali embassies abroad where the number of migrant workers is high. He further announced to ensure border posts along the bordering areas while new curriculum for the CDOs’ trainings would be developed and implemented.

Traffic lights, CCTV, zebra crossing and parking areas would be managed by coordinating with the bodies concerned to bring about reform in the Kathmandu valley’s traffic system and a taskforce under the leadership of Kathmandu Metropolitan City’s Chief Executive Officer would be formed for this purpose.

Likewise, the 15 per cent incentives collected from the traffic police would be ended but additional daily allowance to the traffic police would be provided, the Home Minister said.