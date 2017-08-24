24 August, Kathmandu: The Home Ministry on Thursday transferred 44 chief district officers (CDOs).

The Ministry transferred 13 CDOs of Gazetted First Class and 31 others Gazetted Second Class.

As per the decision, Chakra Bahadur Budha has been transferred as CDO of Makawanpur, Ashman Tamang in Sindhupalchowk, Sitaram Karki in Surkhet, Narayan Prasad Bhattarai in Bardiya, Mahadev Pantha in Lalitpur, Bishnu Pokhrel in Ilam and Bishnu Bahadur Thapa in Baglung in the capacity of CDOs.

Likewise, Chandra Man Shrestha and Madan Bhujel are made the CDOs of Udayapur and Kapilbastu, respectively.

Similarly, Hari Sharan Pudasaini is made the chief of Management Division of the Ministry while Bishnu Prasad Dhakal is transferred to the Police Record Management Department.